Repented fetish priestess and founder and leader of the Heaven Way Church, Evangelist Mama Pat, better known as Nana Agradaa has been involved in an accident.

The crash reportedly happened on the Accra-Kumasi stretch in the afternoon of Thursday, February 9, 2023.

She was reportedly in the company of her entourage.

Details of the accident are sketchy, but videos currently in circulation captured her car mangled along the side of the road.

Her silver-coloured SUV ran into a ditch along the stretch and serious damages to the front of her car are consistent with the collision.

The video of the accident captures Agradaa at the scene looking unhurt but devastated.

The accident comes three months after she was involved in a similar crash.

Source: Ghanaweb