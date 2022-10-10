4 hours ago

Head pastor of Heaven Way Church Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa has been remanded into police custody for three days.

This follows her appearance in court on Monday over alleged money-doubling scam.

She is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and newspaper to lure her victims.

Nana Agradaa, is expected to reappear in court on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

The police on Sunday arrested Nana Agradaa, the Founder of the Heaven Way Church at Weija in Accra, following money-doubling allegations levelled against her by some of her church members.

That followed viral social media reports showing members of the church, both new and old, who had thronged the church premises to demand their money.

The police have, therefore, urged victims of the alleged money-doubling scam to report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further investigations.

A viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader, a one-time traditional priestess, had swindled them.

According to them, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, had promised to double their money through her special spiritual purifications.

Consequently, the church members said, they gave her various sums of money, only to find out that the promise was a hoax.

She reacted to allegations of fraud and denied defrauding or swindling her church members.

Explaining herself in a video, she said, she actually invited church members for service last Friday and gave out money to help them with their various businesses.

She said she also invited anyone who was interested in being helped, to come to church on Friday (October 7, 2022), convert to Christianity and become a church member.

As usual of a church, she said there was also fundraising through offertory last Friday.

Source: citifmonline