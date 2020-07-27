45 minutes ago

Aduana Stars defender, Caleb Amankwaa has underscored the role the life patron and owner of Ghana Premier League side, Nana Agyemang Badu II played in his decision to join the club.

The center back swapped West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) for Aduana Stars in 2017 prior to the team's participation in the CAF Champions League.

He was among the most coveted center backs on the local scene having been linked with moves to Kotoko and hearts but after a failed move to Europe he signed for Aduana Stars.

According to the player, the personal involvement of the Dormaahene who came to see him at Sogakope played key role in his decision to play for Aduana Stars.

"I was at WAFA and I had a deal to travel but the deal could not go through," he told Kumasi based Nhyira FM.

"Nana Agyemang Badu came to the camp of WAFA and told the management he needs some players to beef up his team to play in Africa and the team released me to join Aduana Stars.

"I spoke to my father and mother about and they gave me their support but I must also confess that Nana Agyemang Badu played a crucial role in my transfer to Aduana Stars.

"I heard a lot about Kotoko but no club official approached me," he added.

Amankwah signed a three year deal with the two times Ghana Premier League champions.