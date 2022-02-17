1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC), has called on the government to promptly settle the arrears owed to members of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCo).

Despite completing the program, many NABCo trainees have been waiting for several months for their payments.

In a recent interview, Nana Akomea, who also serves as the Deputy Chairperson of the Campaign Team for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, described the situation as embarrassing.

He emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue, stating, “It’s a stigma that government must correct quickly. I am saying that government should correct it quickly by paying them. It is an embarrassment. And I’m hoping that they will be paid very soon,” he said on Accra-based 3FM.

Nana Akomea expressed hope that the government will act swiftly to resolve this matter and ensure that the trainees receive their due payments.