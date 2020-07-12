1 hour ago

Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor, the Togolese international football star, has unfollowed Funny Face on Instagram after the latter warned the comedian born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro about their colleague comedians.

Funny Face has publicly expressed dislike for Lil Win (the Ghanaian version), Kalybos, Bismark the Joke and his ex-wife, all of whom trend on social media.

Speaking Saturday night on United Showbiz on UTV, the host Nana Ama McBrown and her guests pleaded with Adebayor to 'take him [Funny Face] back and follow him on social media once again'.

Funny Face who had on several occasions accused Lil Win of being behind his woes including marital problems, was able to iron out his differences with Lil Win on MacBrown’s show on Saturday night.

They had earlier in the show engaged in altercations which nearly developed into a brawl, but were made to settle out their differences with the help of the host and other guests.

Funny Face has been complaining that his ex-wife has run away with their twins, and has accused Lil Win of being behind the plot to ruin his marriage which he says has affected his career.

“I love my twins,” Funny Face has said on several occasions.

Watch the video below