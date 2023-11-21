6 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Nana Ama McBrown, has expressed her sadness over the death of 2PM, a Tiktok star and rapper.

2PM and other tiktokers had appeared on the Onua Showtime show on September, where he thrilled audiences with his songs.

Speaking on the show on November 19, Nana Ama McBrown prayed for his soul and sent her condolences to the family of 2PM. She also requested that she be kept up to date on the funeral arrangements so she would come support.

"What happens tomorrow only God knows. We can only ask God to keep his soul at a peaceful place. At this moment, we can't say much. You know I (McBrown) am everyone's mother so the family should keep me informed on the funeral arrangements so that the Onua family can come and support," she said.

2PM, whose real name was Francis Peprah, died in a car crash on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Wassa Akropong. According to Onua FM, the accident happened around 9:30 pm on Friday.

His body was taken to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital morgue.

He was known for his rap skills and his viral song, 'Bibini yɛ Nipa'. He was also called the 'Bars Master' by his fans.