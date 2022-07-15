32 minutes ago

Barely two weeks after taking back her seat as the host of United Showbiz, Empress Nana Ama McBrown has reportedly withdrawn from hosting the UTV's popular Saturday night entertainment show.

The reason for McBrown's withdrawal from the show is not immediately known but reports say it is in connection with last week's program where socialite Afia Schwarzenegger was invited to speak on her alleged sexual relationship with New Patriotic Party (NPP's) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako widely known as Chairman Wontumi.

Following the outcome of the show, Chairman Wontumi has dragged Nana Ama McBrown to the Tema High Court for contempt.

Not only did Wontumi drag the United Showbiz host, but also UTV, the platform she allowed Afia Schwar to restate allegations of sexual relationship with him.

Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, Fadda Dickson, was also included in the suit by virtue of being the executive producer of United Showbiz.

Also, co-panelists, Kwame Aware Obeng, popularly called A Plus and musician Mr. Logic were mentioned in the suit for their pronouncements on Schwarzenegger's claims despite the matter being in court.

At the moment, there's no official statement in respect to McBrown's alleged resignation from the UTV hosting job, however, the news is spreading like wildfire on the various social media platforms as fans of the celebrated actress keep reacting with diverse views.