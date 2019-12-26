2 hours ago

Award-winning actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown just as she has been doing recently spent her Christmas day with children living with autism and those who have lost their parents.

With a lot of food, drinks, gifts and some good music, the party which happened in Accra was fun-filled and totally captivating.

The kids took turns to do things that very interesting and mind-blowing.

To Nana Ama Mcbrown, we say ayekoo for doing such a great thing for all these kids.

Watch a video from the party put together by Zionfelix and the ‘Uncut’ crew:

