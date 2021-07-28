2 hours ago

Lawyers for the Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, have dismissed rumours that their client has purchased the Holiday Inn Hotel in Airport City for his wife.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by Gary Nimako Marfo, Managing Partner at Marfo and Associates, he said their client has instructed them to “inform the general public that there is no iota of truth in the rumours.”

"It has come to the attention of our client that there are persistent and widely circulating rumours that Nana Asante Bediatuo has purchased the Hotel for his wife. Indeed several persons, including media practitioners, both in Ghana and abroad have contacted our client to inform him of these rumours. It is obvious that the deliberate circulation of these rumours are intended to paint our client in a negative light in view of the very senior position he holds in government,” the lawyer said.

"Indeed, it is needless to state that the Owners/Proprietors of the said hotel are alive and can be contacted to establish the veracity of these rumours," the statement added.

Source: peacefmonline.com