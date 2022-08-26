2 hours ago

National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has described as fake a purported list rumoured to be appointed deputy executives of the party.

According to him, the National Executive Committee of the party has not agreed on any list of deputy executives appointed to serve as deputies for the elected officers.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that though the National Executive Council is yet to meet to decide on who to appoint, any list circulating on social media should be seen as fake and not supported by the executives of the party.

"The names of the said list are known NPP members with some being executives at the regional and constituency levels. However, per the party structure the Steering Committee cannot even appoint executives, it is the National Executive Committee of the party that has the sole power and right to appoint certain persons to serve as deputy executives for the elected officers," he said.

A list sighted by Peacefmonline.com and also published by the Daily Guide Newspaper noted that the Steering Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has met to consider some names proposed as deputy National Officers and Directors for the various directorates of the party.

The names of the proposed officers will be presented to the National Executive Committee as well as the National Council, at a meeting for ratification.

The proposed names for the Deputy General Secretaries are Prof Haruna Mohammed and Dr. Antionette Tsiboe Darko, Executive Director of Danquah Institute and a lecturer at the University of Ghana.

The National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, will be supported by Joseph Kwawaja and a certain Chris Llyod as deputies.

Kate Gyamfua is having Mimi Duah and Hajia Safia Mohammed as Deputy Women’s Organisers while Salam Mustapha has Jay Hyde and a certain Sandra as deputy Youth Organisers.

Deputy NASARA Coordinators are Ali Suraj of the Office of the Vice President and another person yet to be named.

There is a new Director of Finance and Administration in the person of William Yamoah who replaces Collins Ntim Nuamah who lost the National Treasurer position to Dr. Charles Dwamena, aka Dr. China. Yamoah will be supported by two deputies.

The new Director of Communications is Richard Ahiagbah, a former Director of Danquah Institute who until recently was a deputy Director of Research at the Presidency.

His deputies are Kamal Deen Abdulai and Dennis Miracle Aboagye, who was earlier tipped to take over from Yaw Boaben Asamoah, and also Jennifer Queen of NADMO and Hajia Raabi.

Dennis is the new kid on the block when it comes to political communication.

There is a new Director of International Affairs, Kofi Ameyaw who is replacing Attafuah Danso, a former Youth Organiser.

Deputy Director of International Affairs is Asafo Adjei.