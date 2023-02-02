1 hour ago

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has dismissed the reasons put forth by the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Asiedu Nketiah for the party’s decision to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority caucus.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Nana B as he is widely known claimed that the reasons stated by Asiedu Nketiah do not correspond with the situation in Parliament.

Touching on the economic reasons, Nana B said that if Asiedu Nketiah holds that issues relative to the economy will form the heart of discussions in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, then he should impress on the party to elect Dr Kwabena Duffuor as the party’s flagbearer.

“The reasons are not only lame but they are grossly untenable. It doesn’t make sense. He claims it's part of party reorganization for the election 2024. He claims the 2024 elections will be dominated by the economy, energy and infrastructure. When there are discussions in Parliament about the economy, is Ato Forson not the NDC’s lead spokesperson? Is Ato Forson not the loudest voice from the NDC on economic issues?

“If he believes that the economy will be the main issue for election then he should call on the rank and file of the party to vote for Dr Kwabena Duffuor as flagbearer. He has been a governor of the Bank of Ghana and Finance Minister. It is an incompetent reason. If you are not interested in political issues, you would think that Armah Kofi Buah is no longer in Parliament. John Jinapor is the NDC’s spokesperson on petroleum and energy issues,” he said.

In explaining the decision to replace Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Governs Kwame Agbodza as Minority leader and Chief Whip respectively, Asiedu Nketiah stated that the move is to strengthen the party’s caucus in parliament ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Ato Forson is the loudest voice we hear on the Minority side on economic issues even Haruna allows him to address press conferences on the economy. Nobody has taken his position from him and has over the years been given the opportunity to talk and freely express himself so what is the basis for the reason Asiedu Nketia gave?” he quizzed.

The decision by the party has created controversy with minority MPs sharply divided on the matter.

Whereas over 70 of them have reportedly petitioned the party to reverse the decision, others have declared their support for the move.