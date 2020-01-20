1 hour ago

Special assistant to the Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Yves Nana Gyimbibi Coker has been appointed as the General Manager of the club effective immediately.

The announcement was made by the Executive Chairman of the Club Dr. Kwame Kyei in a meeting with the club's supporters in front of the City Star towers after the NCC screened Kotoko's two nil win over Ebusua Dwarfs.

Nana Gyimbibi affectionately called Coker has been working for the club for the past two years serving in several capacities and also working as the personal assistant to Dr. Kwame Kyei.

The personal assistant has carried himself so well speaking to the media on behalf of his boss on numerous ocassions and proving worthwhile to merit such an elevation.

He will work at the club's secretariat in tandem with Chief executive Officer Mr George Amoako in his new role as General Manager.