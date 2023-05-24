1 hour ago

Former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu, believes former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, will certainly make a comeback to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the shortest possible time.

“She will be back, and it is just a matter of time. Upon her return, she can be an elder in the party because she was part of the formation of the party, and let us not take that away from her,” Mr. Bonsu told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV.

Speaking on the need for numbers to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 general elections, Mr. Bonsu emphasized that every number, no matter how insignificant it may appear, counts.

“Even if she comes with just 20 people, it is still numbers, because you win an election with 50 percent plus one. If we all come together and unite, it makes our party strong.”

Background

The former First Lady resigned from the NDC in 2012.

In 2008, she contested the late President John Evans Atta Mills during the NDC’s presidential primaries but lost woefully; a situation which some believed informed her decision to establish her own party; the National Democratic Party (NDP) in 2012.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings vowed never to return to the NDC under any circumstance.

Her husband and founder of the NDC, the late former President John Rawlings (of blessed memory) appealed to his wife to consider returning to the party.

He, at the time, nonetheless acknowledged that his wife cannot be entirely blamed for taking the decision to leave the party they both toiled for.

Source: citifmonline