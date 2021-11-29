9 hours ago

There has been a massive shake up within the rank and file of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea but Ghana Football Association Executive Council member Nana Oduro Sarfo has escaped the shake up unscathed as he maintains his position at the club.

Nana Oduro Sarfo will retain his position as the Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Bono based club.

Berekum Chelsea have a new owner after the club was acquired by business mogul and politician Bernard Amofah Jantuah.

The new President will strive to take the club to their glory days where they were a dominant force on the local scene and even played at the CAF Champions League group stage.

Nana Oduro Sarfo will still lead the adminsitration of the club with his rich football history and background having worked for the likes of King Faisal among several other clubs in various capacities.

Obed Nana Kwame Nketiah will now assume the role of Executive Chairman of the club while the President of Berry Ladies FC, Mrs Gifty Oware Mensah who has significantly changed the face of women's football with her innovative management styles is now the Vice President of the club.

Chelsea is now occupying 15th position on the League log with one match yet to be played against Hearts of Oak.