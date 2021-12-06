3 hours ago

PPP National Chairman, Nana Ofori Owusu, has slammed government over the strike action that was held by commercial bus drivers across the country Monday morning.

The drivers refused to convey passengers and also prevented other drivers who wished to do business from doing so in protest against fuel price increases and taxes on petroleum products.

They are calling for a reduction in the fuel prices as well as removal of some taxes.

After hours of protest, the drivers have suspended their strike following a statement by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union of TUC that they should resume normal duties.

A statement issued by the General Secretary, Godfred Abulbire, read ''the leadership of the Union had been invited to the Presidency during the course of the Day. Development will be communicated to the drivers. We therefore entreat our cherished members to go back to their normal duties".

According to Nana Ofori, the drivers' action is as a result of the unresponsiveness of the government to their concerns.

He noted that demonstrations have become the last resort because of this problem of the government paying little to no attention to the grievances of the citizenry.

In respect of the drivers' strike, Nana Ofori hoped the government would learn lessons by upholding the core values of democratic governance.

"We need to be serious. It's a two-way street. I employ my brothers who are going on demonstration, it's their right. I support them in terms of their right, at the same time, I don't support the aggression aspect of it that could result in violence. At the same time, the government must also be responsive to them in a way that won't push them to do what they are doing...The nature of democracy makes it necessary that the citizen will put pressure on the system so that the system becomes more perfect and responsive'', he stated on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'.