3 hours ago

Nana Okoben Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer Okoben Mining Company has accused the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko of being behind the alleged revocation of his humanitarian award handed him by the Western Regional Health Directorate.

Nana Okoben was given a special recognition by the directorate for his immense contribution toward the delivery of healthcare in the region.

The citation presented to the astute businessman for personally funding some major healthcare projects in the region.

However in a statement dated March 30, the directorate announced that it has a cause to strip the benevolent Nana Okoben of the award owing to some allegations made against him.

But Nana Okoben has responded to the statement, lashing out at Kwabena Okyere Darko for engaging pettiness and illegality.

“Facts and evidence available to indicate that the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko masterminded the decision by the directorate to revoke the Partnership Award I received. After presenting the award to me, the minister quickly reverses his decision to direct the unlawful arrest of Nana Okoben at the event”, excerpt of the statement reads.

Nana Okoben further rubbished allegations that his company, Okoben Mining has been engaging in illegal mining activities.

He maintained that his company has been operating within the terms of the license granted it by the regulatory authorities and not caused any destruction with its mining activities.

“I’d like that I was not arrested for engaging in illegal mining as reported by the gutter press. Our Mining operations have not resulted in environmental degradation and the allegation level against the company by chiefs and youths were fabricated and libelous.

“I dare anyone who knows the concession to go and verify how my business conducts responsible mining operations in the area. I obtained various licenses from the Minerals Commission and the EPA to mine at Dominase. “

Nana Okoben also outlined project he has undertaken in the Western Region for which he more than merited the awards.

“It is important to note that I was recognized and praised by the Health Directorate for my exceptional role in supporting healthcare delivery in the Western Region. The directorate noted in the accompanying citation to the award which was presented to me by the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah that I had been a pillar in the Prestea Huni Valley enclave for many years.

“Out of my generosity , my business finished the Bogoso Maternity ward as well as other social and health infrastructure project in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality and the Gwira Traditional Area in the Western Region”