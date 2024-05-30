3 hours ago

A high-level drug dealer and one of the UK's most wanted fugitives, Nana Oppong, was apprehended while attempting to enter Morocco, hidden in the back of a lorry.

According to Sky News, the 43-year-old, known by the alias "Enz," has been extradited back to the UK and now faces a life sentence after being found guilty of organizing the execution of Robert Powell outside a party in Essex.

Powell, 50, who managed rapper Dutchavelli, was shot eight times as he left Hills House in Roydon in the early hours of April 13, 2020.

The brutal attack, involving a 9mm Luger semi-automatic pistol, left Powell with 15 bullet wounds.

Some of these wounds were caused by the same bullet re-entering his body, including one that dislodged a gold grill from his mouth, the report stated.

Despite efforts by bystanders to save him, Powell is said to have succumbed to his injuries the following day at the hospital.

Prosecutors revealed that Oppong orchestrated the "execution" due to a personal grievance with Powell.

The prosecution detailed how Oppong led a team of accomplices, including drivers and spotters, to carry out the murder.

Following the shooting, Oppong fled the country and, in messages sent from abroad, declared, "Bro, don't think I'm coming back" and "I ain't doing no time, bro."

The National Crime Agency named Oppong as one of the UK's most wanted fugitives.

He was eventually caught using a Maltese passport in Morocco.

Prosecutor Justin Rouse KC described Oppong as the "instigator, protagonist, and principal organizer" of the killing.

He is reported to have arrived at the scene in a Ford Kuga with cloned plates, where a gunman, possibly Oppong himself or another individual from the vehicle, executed Powell.

Oppong was tried at London's Woolwich Crown Court and found guilty of murder, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, causing grievous bodily harm, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

His co-defendant, Israar Shah, 39, of Kelvedon Hatch, Essex, was also convicted of murder and firearm possession.

Shah had fled to Spain post-murder but was extradited to face trial alongside Oppong.

The court learned that other participants in the murder, including Temitope Adeyinka, known as 'Limo,' remain at large.

Despite denying his involvement, Shah admitted to being at the scene in his Toyota Prius with Adeyinka but claimed no active role in the murder.

Oppong, however, denied being present at the scene altogether.

Oppong's criminal history includes previous charges and acquittals for multiple murders.

He was cleared of murdering Eugene Brown and Patrick Ford outside a birthday party in Forest Gate, London, in 2010 after juries failed to reach verdicts.

He did, however, receive a two-year sentence for perverting the course of justice after CCTV footage implicated him.

In 2015, he was acquitted of stabbing Ashley Latty to death but was sentenced to four years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.