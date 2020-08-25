2 hours ago

Female dancehall act Queen Haizel, who was recently rumoured to be dead but graciously came back alive with a bus from Barbados, has once again spilt another beans.

Queen Haizel, has over the time been involved in a lot of controversies, and her recent one was her death rumours which turned out not to be true. After she resurfaced she gave an account on how she came back home from Barbados with a bus.

With this, the songstress went ahead to release a song titled Bus from Barbados and is currently undergoing a media tour to promote her new single.

During one of the interviews on TV Africa, Queen Haizel was asked if she had ever been encountered with a situation or something that made her feel like quitting music, she said yes and went ahead to explain further.

Explaining further, Queen Haizel alleged that, radio presenter Nana Romeo once made her feel like quitting music after he tried to have sex with her before helping her.

Narrating her story, she said a friend introduced her to Nana Romeo sometime back but the presenter wanted to do something with her and asked her to visit which she never did but they did have some sexual video calls.

She said after some time they cut off when the radio presenter realized he was not getting what he wanted from her but she later reconnected with him when one of her singles was picking up and felt she needed her help.

According to Queen Haizel, she invited Nana Romeo to her house so they talk about her music but it turned the other way round when Nana Romeo saw her in her robe.

She said after her refusal to his request, the radio presenter told her she was never going to blow which made her cry.

Watch video below;