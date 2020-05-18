2 hours ago

Nana Yaa Brefo, a former employee of the Multimedia Group Limited has expressed profound gratitude to persons who reached out to her upon hearing news of her resignation from the media outlet.

The journalist in a video clip shared on her Instagram page said she was overwhelmed at the number of people who showed concern in diverse ways.

“I thank you all. I want to use this opportunity to say thank you. I knew I was loved but I didn’t know it was this massive,” she remarked. “My battery died about three times yesterday. I intentionally put my phone off at some point and they’ve not still stopped calling. I want to say thank you.”

Nana Yaa Brefo announced her resignation on Saturday evening through the same medium.

She wrote: “I want to say a big thank you to Multimedia and my colleagues. Also my fans for the support really appreciate also thank those who did not like me, you made me grow during my 10 years stay at Multimedia, (Adom TV). I bow out of multimedia to follow other dreams. Thank you all for being there.”

It is unclear what informed her decision to call it quits.

Few days to her resignation, she was vehemently criticized by a section of the public for her conduct during an interview with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown on Adom TV’s morning show.

Journalist and entertainment critic Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo was one of the persons who questioned her level of maturity.

The vociferous analyst making a submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review said Nana Yaa Brefo exhibited gross stupidity by asking the actress irrelevant questions as regards the controversy over actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s demise.

“This interview Nana Yaa Brefo had with Nana Ama Mcbrown and brother of Bernard Nyarko was wrong. It was too wrong. I think that Nana Yaa Brefo should really apologise because the way she handled herself in that interview did not show any professionalism, it didn’t show maturity. It was mediocre. The silly questions she asked…” Asamoah-Baidoo fumed.