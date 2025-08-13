11 hours ago

Media personality Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom, has been named the brand ambassador for NSIA Insurance Ghana Limited.

The multiple-award winning Ghanaian journalists will not only promote Nsia Insurance's policies and awareness campaigns, but will also devise novel and creative ways to engage Ghanaians in non-life insurance products such as vehicle, travel, fire, marine, general accident, and engineering.

The official unveiling of Nana Yaa Konadu as the face of NSIA Insurance was held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the company's headquarters in Accra.

In an address, Mr. Francis Opoku, Brands and Sales Manager for NSIA Insurance, reaffirmed the company's dedication to provide Ghanaians with innovative and competitive insurance products that have been tried, tested, and authorized in order to give them complete control over their lives and assets.

Nana Yaa Konadu thanked NSIA Insurance management and staff for confirming her as their brand ambassador after carefully examining her capabilities and potential as the perfect brand to associate with in carrying out the mandate of putting the power of choice in the hands of Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post, she confirmed the agreement and stated that she was delighted to associate with Nsia Insurance. She stated that claims payment to NSIA is made promptly.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, I am happy to inform you that I have entered into a partnership with @nsiainsurance. An ambassadorial deal was inked this morning. I believe you heard well? So ladies and gentlemen, when you meet me, feel free to call me Madam Nsia Insurance , i will gladly respond with a good insurance policy from Nsia," she posted.

According to Yaa, she believes the right choice was made since she can utilize her influence to support a worthy cause that will help many Ghanaians in their pursuit for well-planned and objectives-driven insurance solutions.

About NSIA Insurance

NSIA Insurance Company Limited started operations in Ghana in the year 2010 as a General Insurer offering non-life insurance products including Motor, Travel, Fire, Marine, General Accident and Engineering.

NSIA Ghana is a subsidiary of Groupe NSIA, a Pan-African Financial Service Group which currently operates in 12 countries in Western and Central Africa.

Founded in 1995 and Headquartered in Abidjan, the Group owns 20 subsidiary Insurance Companies, 3 Banks, a Real Estate, Asset Management, Stock Brokerage, Foundation and I.T. with over 2,800+ employees.