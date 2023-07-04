42 minutes ago

The tenure of Nana Yaw Amponsah as Asante Kotoko's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) has come to an end after a difficult campaign.

The club's patron, Otumfour Osei Tutu II, has dissolved both the board and management following the expiration of their tenure.

This decision comes in the wake of a disappointing season for the club, where they failed to secure any trophies and finished in fourth place in the domestic league.

Club owner Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II's order for dissolution indicates a clear intent to start afresh and chart a new course for the club.

The board, led by Dr. Kwame Kyei, was established in 2020, and Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed as the head of the management team in August of the same year.

Initially, their collaboration brought success, with Asante Kotoko clinching the Ghana Premier League title in their second season.

However, recent disagreements between the management and the board have emerged.

Dr. Kwame Kyei's involvement with his own club, Nations FC, which gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League last season, appears to have diverted his attention away from Asante Kotoko.

This lack of focus has contributed to a lack of harmony within the club's leadership.

In June, Nana Yaw Amponsah acknowledged the issues within the club's leadership, highlighting a deteriorating relationship and communication between him as the CEO and Dr. Kwame Kyei as the board chairman.

Despite the challenges, Amponsah expressed his personal respect for Dr. Kwame Kyei.

The trophyless campaign and the lack of cohesion within the leadership structure have led to the dissolution of both the board and the management team, as directed by Asantehene Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II.

This decision underscores the club's commitment to initiating a new era and reassessing its direction.

Asante Kotoko, known for its rich history and passionate fan base, now faces the task of regrouping and rebuilding under new leadership.

The dissolution of the board and management reflects the club's determination to address the challenges faced and strive for future success.

It presents an opportunity for a fresh approach, increased collaboration, and a renewed focus on achieving their ambitions.

The club will now embark on a journey to revitalize itself and reclaim its position as one of Ghana's football powerhouses.