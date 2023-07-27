1 hour ago

Former Head of Legal Affairs of Asante Kotoko, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku, Offers Insight on Nana Yaw Amponsah's Performance as CEO

After the recent dissolution of the board and management of Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the football club, has stepped down from his position.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Lawyer Samuel Sarfo Duku shared his perspective, disagreeing with those who label Nana Yaw Amponsah's tenure as a failure in football administration at Asante Kotoko.

“Before we can make a definite conclusion, we would have to analyze the terms of reference vis a vis what he was able to achieve. Generally, if you look at the performance of the team, I don’t think they fared badly at all.

“With the divisions between the management team and the Board, which led to the dissolution of the Board, I would say he did not perform up to people’s expectations,” Lawyer Sarfo Duku said.

He continued, “Before he [Nana Yaw Amponsah] came, the expectations of the fans were so high. But I think he has done his part. Others are saying that he would have performed better if he were to be given another chance, but the issues were such that Otumfuo thought otherwise.

“So I won’t say he is a failure, I would say he did not perform to people’s expectations.”

According to Lawyer Sarfo Duku, while the former CEO might not have fully met the expectations of some individuals, he still performed commendably for the club.

The former Head of Legal Affairs emphasized the importance of considering the terms of reference and the accomplishments of Nana Yaw Amponsah when making a definitive judgment.

From his assessment of the team's performance, Lawyer Sarfo Duku believes they did not fare poorly during Amponsah's leadership.

However, Lawyer Sarfo Duku acknowledged that divisions between the management team and the board might have contributed to the board and management's dissolution.

He expressed his view that these internal issues could have impacted Nana Yaw Amponsah's ability to meet certain people's expectations.

Lawyer Sarfo Duku also noted that before Nana Yaw Amponsah assumed his role as CEO, the fans had high expectations.

Despite this, he credits the former CEO for fulfilling his responsibilities, and some have suggested that he could have performed even better with another opportunity.

Nevertheless, due to the significant issues at hand, the club's owner, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, decided to part ways with Nana Yaw Amponsah.

During his tenure as CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah successfully secured several sponsorships for Asante Kotoko, enhancing the club's financial standing.

Moreover, under his leadership, Asante Kotoko achieved success by winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League title, adding a significant accolade to the club's history.