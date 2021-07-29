2 hours ago

Former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko player Emmanuel Agyemang Badu says Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah must be commended for his stupendous work for the club since taking over in August 2020.

The young football administrator was handed the Kotoko job last year on a three year deal and has since then done a lot to change the fortunes of the club.

Despite that a small section of the Kotoko fan base are calling for his head since Kotoko failed to win the league title no FA Cup.

Speaking about the rumours of a possible sack, the 30 year old former Udinese player says he will be very disappointed in the board if the young man is sacked.

“Everyone has his opinion but for me, I don’t think he (Nana Yaw Amponsah) deserves to be sacked".

"He has done a tremendous job. He has changed player signing to the standard of Europeans. He has done a lot. People may not like him but his managerial style has been superb.

"So I will be very disappointed if the board decides to sack him.”

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu played for Asante Kotoko for a season before moving to Europe to join Italian side Udinese.

He made 76 appearances for the Black Stars and scored 11 goals.