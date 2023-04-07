1 hour ago

Board member and spokesperson for the Kumasi Asante Kotoko board, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi has given embattled club Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah the board's public backing.

In the last few days, there have been talks of some board members demanding for the removal of Nana Yaw Amponsah at a sub-committee meeting.

A meeting was held by the sub-committee in charge of technical and finance where the Kotoko CEO was questioned why he sacked Seydou Zerbo without the knowledge and consent of the board.

Speaking in an interview with Ghanasportspage.com, the Kotoko board member revealed that Nana Yaw Amponsah is going nowhere for now but will divulge the happenings at the said meeting.

“Whatever it is, Nana Yaw Amponsah will not be sacked now. We will not sack him. Although I cannot disclose what the board discussed I can confidently confirm that he will not be sacked. For him to be sacked or continue after his term, I will say we will cross the bridge when we get there,” Kwadwo Boateng Genfi told Ghanasportspage.com.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was made the Kotoko CEO in August 2020 on a three-year mandate and since his appointment has seen the club win one league title, the development of Adako Jachie, and numerous commercial deals and partnerships but his reign has not been smooth sailing as he has clashed with the board on countless occasions.