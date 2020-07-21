33 minutes ago

Former Black Stars player and currently assistant coach of Ghana Premier League side Karela FC, Mallam Yahaya has advised Kumasi Asante Kotoko not to hand over the CEO job to rookie Nana Yaw Amponsah.

He says the Phar Rangers President cannot handle the reigns of Asante Kotoko as he lacks the required experience to handle the job.

Asante Kotoko have been in search of a new CEO following the exit of George Amoako who has now pitched camp with cross town rivals King Faisal.

According to reports, the failed GFA Presidential aspirant has been interviewed for the vacant job and could be named as the club's new CEO.

Mallam Yahaya has sounded a note of caution to Kotoko to reconsider appointing rookie Nana Yaw Amponsah as he is not the right man.

“I have not seen Nana yaw Amponsah before but I have worked with him before. Nana Yaw Amponsah wrote me a letter to exit the head coach position to be the assistant coach for coach Tony Lokko to be the head and I should not grant any interview about my sack when he was the CEO of Conners Babies Fc.

“After I was sacked, Coach Tony Lokko played 8 matches and lost all of them.

“When I say I can coach Kotoko they say am too young and inexperienced so is Nana Yaw Amponsah. He has no experience to handle the CEO position of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, George Amoako is far better than him”, Coach Mallam Yahaya said in an interview with Ashh FM.

He added, “A team like Kotoko should not employ an inexperience person like Nana Yaw Amponsah because he could not even handle a small team like Conners”.