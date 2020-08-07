3 hours ago

Kotoko undoubtedly has the biggest fan-base in the country, but no data can be used to back that claim of the club's supporter base.

The club's average stadium attendance is bigger than any other team in the country but the club's hierarchy do not have a data of their fan-base.

According to the newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah this will soon be a thing of the past as in his first three years in charge of the club he will make sure that at least one million supporters of the club are officially registered members of the club.

“In my first 3 years at office, we need to at least have 1 million registered supporters of the team,” he made this announcement at his unveiling today.

Kotoko has a large following but since the club do not have any data base of their fans it is difficult for them to properly contribute to the club expect revenues from the gates.