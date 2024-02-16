2 hours ago

The Chief Executive of Atwima Kwanwoma District, Prince Karikari has been treated and discharged from the hospital, after his official vehicle crashed into a school bus at Nanchia near Nkawkaw on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.

His driver and three other passengers who were on board the vehicle have also been discharged.

That accident has claimed four lives, including a female teacher and three pupils, aged between 4 and 15 years.

A 9-year-old girl died en route to the Koforidua Regional Hospital when the ambulance transporting her and one other victim broke down after it developed a fault.

Sixteen other pupils are still on admission.

Two victims in critical condition have been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and the Koforidua Regional Hospital for further treatment.