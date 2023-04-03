4 hours ago

The person whose car was hit by the Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferu on Friday night has narrated the circumstances that led to the incident.

The man, who gave his name as Kwabena told Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday that the incident occurred at 9:00pm on Ghana Institute of Journalism road, from the Absa clubhouse.

“I work in Accra. I had closed from work and was on my way home. I normally use the GIJ route towards the Flagstaff house. Around 9:00 pm that faithful evening, I was on my way home as usual. When I got to the Absa clubhouse junction which is a T-junction. The MP was coming from the SDA church [side], and I was making a left turn to join the Independence Avenue road. Before I realised, the MP’s car ran into mine. He hit my passenger side. Witnesses can testify that the MP was speeding.”

“I was a bit unconscious for a while. I struggled before I was able to come out. Within a few minutes, I heard voices, that was how I regained consciousness. By the time I was up, I was told he had been rushed out of the scene. A police officer, who said he was from Parliament later came and gave me the MP’s number and said I could call. After that, a couple took me to the hospital.”

Kwabena further described the severity of the accident.

“My car is beyond repair. The impact was great. I do not know what he was speeding for. I believe it is God that saved me. If not that I managed to open my door, I would have been trapped in the car.”

The Member of Parliament for Nanton was involved in an accident ahead of a crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills currently being considered by Parliament.

The MP who is a member of the Majority Caucus was however sent to Parliament via an ambulance to report to the leadership of the House and later sent to the hospital.

Source: citifmonline