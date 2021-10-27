1 hour ago

ENERGY MINISTER Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been named among some top 25 movers and shakers to watch in the continent’s energy sector in 2022.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, popularly called Napo, was identified as one of the influential and impactful individuals who were not only leading African companies and organisations into a new era of enhanced activity, but were positioning the continent as a globally competitive energy market.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber.org)’s ‘State of African Energy 2022’ outlook, whose highly anticipated launch was recently announced, made this known.

The industry leaders include H.E. President Macky Sall of Senegal; Hon. Minister Gwede Mantashe of South Africa; H.E. Mohammed Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General; Hu Xiaolian from China’s Export-Import Bank; Minister Gabriel Obiang Lima of Equatorial Guinea, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies; Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of SASOL; and H.E. Minister Chief Timipre Sylva. Others are Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil Company; and Rolake Akinkugbe Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta Africa, among others.

The report provides reliable and actional information on Africa’s energy industry, and emphasises challenges as well as opportunities, paving the way for an influx of investment in the continent’s lucrative energy sector.

The list identifies individuals who are active across the entire energy sector value chain who are making significant progress to advance Africa’s energy industry.

With 2022 poised to be both a remarkable and dynamic year for Africa’s energy sector, the projects, initiatives, and objectives undertaken by the aforementioned individuals will be both exciting and transformative.

The list introduces such projects, providing readers with a starting base for further analysis into Africa’s 2022 energy plans.

“The State of African Energy 2022 outlook is an exceptionally detailed, multi-sector understanding of the current and future state of the African energy sector. Within the report, data-based projections, current challenges and opportunities, and future investment trends offer readers the know-how for navigating Africa’s energy sector in 2022. By drawing attention to the movers and shakers to watch in 2022, the report not only challenges these individuals to step up to the challenge and drive Africa into a new era of enhanced sector success but provides readers with a baseline as to who to watch in 2022 and beyond,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC.

The report also represents the only consolidated document to provide a detailed understanding of the future of Africa’s energy sector.

Offering the prelude to the continent’s premier energy event, African Energy Week (AEW) 2021 billed to take place in Cape Town in November, this year, the outlook is not only transformative for the continent’s growth but invaluable for investors looking to capitalise on Africa’s significant oil and gas opportunities.

AEW 2021, in partnership with South Africa’s Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event.

AEW 2021 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to promote Africa as the destination for new energy investments.