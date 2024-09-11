3 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called for a peaceful election on December 7 to help sustain the developmental gains achieved over the years.

He said the country could only be properly developed in an atmosphere of peace and unity, indicating the strongest need for the citizenry to commit themselves to peace.

In this regard, Dr. Prempeh, who is popularly known as ‘NAPO’, stressed the need for the citizenry to jealously protect the peace that is being enjoyed in the country now.

Nicknamed ‘NAPO’ in political circles, he particularly charged the revered chiefs and religious leaders in the country to lead the crusade to ensure peaceful polls.

According to him, the 1992 constitution, which has ensured the successful election of presidents through the ballot box, has put Ghana’s name on the global map.

“Ghana’s name is being hailed all over the globe because we have proven to be a giant in democratic rule in Africa and the world at large, and this is positive for us all.

“Another general election is looming, and as we have been able to do in the previous elections, we should all contribute to make the election very peaceful,” he said.

According to Napo, traditional and religious leaders are highly respected in the country, so they should use their unique positions in society to ensure a peaceful election.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) vice presidential candidate was addressing chiefs and religious leaders at Kwapong in the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo Region on Tuesday.

NAPO also appealed passionately to the various political parties to desist from violent activities, especially as electioneering campaigns gather momentum.

“We should preach about our policies and plans to develop the country and nothing else. We should desist from the politics of insults and insinuations as it can trigger violence.

“We should also be mindful of the fact that we have one Ghana, and after the elections, we shall unite as one people to develop our dear country,” Napo advised politicians.

He expressed concern over incidents of violent acts in the Ahafo enclave, which he said “pose a threat to national peace” and urged the security agencies to act decisively.

According to him, the security agencies should crack the whip on any individual or group of people who would be apprehended for working to destabilize the country.