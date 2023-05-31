3 hours ago

The spokesperson for Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has denied claims that the minister celebrated his 55th birthday in Monaco.

In a press release, Kofi Abrefa Afena said the said media publication was “a total fabrication” and that Dr. Prempeh was in Ghana on his birthday.

“On the 23rd of May, 2023 which marked the 55th birthday of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, he was in Ghana and attended a meeting of the Economic Management Team (EMT),” the statement said.

“On the same day, 23rd May, Dr. Prempeh also attended a Board meeting of the governing Board of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).”

The Energy Minister’s spokesperson said that on the day after his birthday, Dr. Prempeh recorded an appreciation message to his well-wishers and then spent the rest of the day in his office carrying out his routine official duties.

“Dr. Prempeh after seeking the necessary approval from the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, travelled abroad on KLM to Athens for a brief holiday,” Kofi Abrefa Afena added in the statement.

“The general public is kindly asked to completely disregard the publication, which is a total affront to the concept of believability quotient in journalism.”