The Minister for Energy, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is reported to have flown in a private jet from Dubai to Monaco on the French Riviera to celebrate his 55th birthday.

This was sighted in a Daily Guide newspaper report on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.

According to the report, NAPO as he is popularly referred to, had the time of his life last week in the beautiful and incredibly fashionable city of Monaco on the French Riviera.

The report stated that the Minister flew into Monaco from Dubai to witness the championship of the popular sport; Formula 1.

Monaco is well known for providing an ultra-luxurious environment for the wealthy and affluent class from all over the world. It caters for tourists, partygoers, and business brokers where some of the biggest business deals in the world are negotiated and signed, such as some of the largest petroleum and loan contracts.

Source: Ghanaweb