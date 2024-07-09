1 hour ago

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has addressed claims that the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), is arrogant and disrespectful.

Addressing a gathering at the presentation of Dr Opoku Prempeh to him and the chiefs of Asanteman, the Asantehene, who is a blood relation of the NPP running mate, said that the NAPO he raised was never arrogant.

He said that even though he believes NAPO is not arrogant, he should ensure that what people are saying about him is not true.

"I heard that some people have been saying that you are arrogant, but when I was raising you, I didn’t see anything like that.

"Why are people saying this today? I would defend you against what they are saying, but don’t let it be true," the Asantehene said in Twi.

NAPO was presented to the Otumfuo at the Manhyia Palace ahead of his grand unveiling as the vice-presidential candidate of the NPP at the Kumasi Jubilee Park.

