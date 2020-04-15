39 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South Constituency, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh also known as ‘Napo’ has donated some foodstuff to the Kumasi Cheshire Home.

This is to help the residents of the rehabilitation centre to survive the lockdown down period, with its attendant challenges.

“The Holy Bible teaches that we should support the needy in our midst in times of difficulty. As a Christian, this has been my constant motivation of delightfully sharing whatever I have with vulnerable people,”

“I am grateful to God for the opportunity to help others in need and I hope this gesture will help ease the huge burden on officials and users of the centre.” Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh said during the donation

Mr Owusu Adjei, Administrator of the Kumasi Cheshire Home, expressed their gratitude for the gesture.

“Such a time, in the era of a lockdown that many people contemplate on what they can save for their family and friends, hardly will anyone dare come out to help us, but you have honoured your spiritual and social obligations to the poor”.

“May I remind you that this is not the first time the Home has enormously benefitted from your benevolence. We pray that God richly rewards you.” He stated