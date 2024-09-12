3 hours ago

Running of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged the people of Kintampo and its surrounding areas to reconsider their long-standing voting pattern in the upcoming elections.

He argued that, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has little to offer them in terms of development.

Kintampo, located in the Kintampo North Constituency of the Bono East Region, has been a stronghold of the NDC since 1992, with the party consistently winning both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh expressed frustration over the fact that despite the lack of tangible development from the NDC, the people continue to vote for the party.

“Every single development within this area has been under an NPP government,” he stated. “Unfortunately, the people have never voted for us. It’s not wrong for them to choose the NDC, but they cannot stick to them when they are not delivering on development.”

He added that the NDC might take the people of Kintampo for granted because they assume the constituency is a guaranteed win. “The NDC will not take you seriously because they know they already have your votes,” Dr. Prempeh cautioned.

Dr. Prempeh further urged the people to choose the NPP’s candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for the upcoming elections, saying, “Dr. Bawumia should be your choice because he will come and account to you after four years. Unlike the NDC flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia has proven his commitment to accountability and development.”