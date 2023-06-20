2 hours ago

Napoli is actively working to strengthen their defense and has set their sights on RC Lens defender Kevin Danso as a potential replacement for the departing Kim Min-jae.

Gianluca Di Marzio, a respected Italian journalist, reports that newly-appointed Napoli coach Rudi Garcia has identified Danso as a priority signing to fill the void left by the imminent departure of Kim Min-jae, who is expected to join Bayern Munich.

Kevin Danso, a versatile 24-year-old defender of Ghanaian descent born in Austria, possesses a similar profile to the departing South Korean center-back.

He has impressed over the past two seasons with RC Lens and has become a key player for the Ligue 1 side during the 2022-2023 campaign.

Despite Napoli's interest, they face stiff competition from several English clubs, including Newcastle, who are also keen on securing Danso's services.

Napoli's pursuit of Danso may potentially ignite a bidding war as the English suitors ramp up their efforts to secure the talented defender.

Danso is currently under contract with RC Lens until 2026, and the French club's board values him in the range of 35 to 40 million euros.

His performances and potential have garnered significant attention, establishing him as a highly sought-after defensive prospect in the current transfer market.