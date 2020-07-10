3 hours ago

The Narcotics Control Commission has cautioned persons interested in cultivating cannabis in the country against paying monies to individuals or groups promising to provide them with a license for the cultivation of the narcotic substance.

The mad rush to acquire license for the cultivation of cannabis follows the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019) by Parliament.

According to the Commission, despite the passage of Act 1019, which makes special provisions relating to the use and cultivation of cannabis, a complementary Legislative Instrument (L.I.) is needed to legally allow one to acquire a license for the cultivation of the plant.

The complementary L.I., according to the Commission, has however, not yet been passed by Parliament and as such no license shall be issued for the cultivation of the plant.

The Commission in a press release said information on the appropriate protocols for the registration and licensing for the cultivation of cannabis will be readily made available when the complementary L.I. is passed.

