Narcotics Control Commission seizes GH¢6,840,000 ‘Wee’, arrests 7 Suspects

By Prince Antwi October 26, 2021

About 5,700kilograms of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis with a street value of about GH¢6,840,000 had been seized by the Narcotics Control Commission (NCC), at Atimpoku, in Eastern Region, on Wednesday.

Seven persons, names withheld for security reasons, have been arrested when they attempted to transport the suspected ‘wee’ to Greater Accra Region.

The seizure followed an investigation into a drug syndicate, operating between Juapong in the Volta region, Kpongin the Eastern Region, and Dodowa in Greater Accra.

The head of Communication of the NCC, Francis Amoah, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the seizure formed part of efforts to clamp down on the use and trade in narcotic drugs.

He said the wrapped cannabis was packed in 124 sacks each containing an average of 81 ‘pieces’ per sack, adding that in all 10,000 ‘pieces’ of wrapped cannabis with a gross weight of 5,700kg, were seized.

Mr. Amoah said the suspects have been remanded into prison custody by the Criminal High Court 5, till October 29.

He urged the public to desist from engaging in the cultivation, trade, and use of cannabis in the country.

“The Commission wishes to reiterate that any person who engages in the cultivation of cannabis, as well as promotes any business relating to cannabis without lawful authority commits an offense,” he said.

Mr. Amoah appealed to the public to support the NCC to combat the drug menace in the country.

 

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