3 hours ago

The Nasara Coordinator for the Atebubu-Amantin Constituency of the Bono East Region, Hamza Mohammed, has allegedly been assaulted by suspected party thugs.

The suspected thugs numbering three reportedly without any provocation attacked Hamza Mohammed around 9:00 pm on Friday, May 5, 2023, in front of the Agricultural Development Bank in Atebubu.

With his clothes stained with blood, he was rushed to the Atebubu Government Hospital for treatment.

Speaking on the incident to GhanaWeb via phone, he disclosed that he was on the phone when one Okacha approached him and gave him a hefty slap.

He added that two others, Dandunia and Awilo also pounced on him and started beating him with a belt and wire and even put pepper spray in his eyes.

According to him, they accused him of seeking to organize a reconciliation meeting between the MCE for Atebubu-Amantin and the constituency executives on the blind side of the party leadership.

“I was speaking on the phone on Friday night when I saw Okacha approaching me so I thought he wanted to have a conversation with me but he rather slapped me and questioned who gave me permission to organize a reconciliatory meeting. As I struggled with him, Dandunia and Awilo joined him and started beating me with a police belt wire and even put pepper spray in my eyes.”

Arrest

Although a report has been made to the police, no arrest has been made at the time of filing this report.

Cracks in the party

GhanaWeb can confirm that there are cracks in the party in the constituency and the national leadership is making frantic efforts to patch up the differences to reclaim the seat from the NDC in the 2024 elections.

Source: Ghanaweb