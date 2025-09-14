7 hours ago

Electroland Ghana Limited, sole distributors of electronic home appliances, NASCO, have announced an improved and mouthwatering packages for outstanding players in the Ghana Premier League.

The electronic giants, as one of the longest partners of the GFA, have been supporting the domestic league and the women's Premier league, by presenting various appliances, including mobile phones and television sets to players of the match in every Premier League match, as well as Coach and Player of the month during the season.

For the 2025-2026 Season, Electroland have decided to significantly improve the awards to further motivate players and coaches for the highly competitive awards.

For the weekly man of the match awards from every Premier League match, each winner will take home a NASCO ultrasonic humidifier as well as a steam iron.

And for the monthly Player of the Month awards, each player adjudged the GPL Player of the Month will go home with a 43" NASCO digital satellite television as well a NASCO double-door fridge, with a bottom freezer.

The Premier League Coach of the Month will also take home a 40'' television set and a NASCO chest freezer (fridge)

The monthly player and coach of the month used to take home only a television set, and the addition of a fridge marks a significant improvement.