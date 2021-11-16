2 hours ago

Electroland Ghana Limited, owners of NASCO electronic products, have presented a cheque for $10,000 US Dollars to the Black Stars in fulfilment of their pledge to support the senior national team towards their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigm.

The Cheque was received by the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, ahead of the Black Stars' crucial final group World Cup qualifier with South Africa.

The latest presentation was the third successive presentation of $10,000 to the Black Stars since the electronic appliance company pledged to support the Black Stars with $10,000 Dollars per month for the next six months, to support the team's Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign, and the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon next year.

Nasco's decision to support the the Black Stars, was in response to a breakfast meeting President Akufo-Addo had with corporate Ghana and appealed to them to support the Black Stars to complement government's efforts.

Presenting the church, the National Sales Manager of Electroland Ghana Limited, Vincent Azon Gbiok , said their timely third monthly presentation, was to motivate the Black to go all out against South Africa.

He added that his company's commitment to supporting the Black is never in doubt, and the presentation confirms that.

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, thanked Nasco Electronics for their support towards the National team.

He added that the money couldn't have come at a better time, when the Black Stars were preparing for a crucial qualifier against South Africa.

Source: Malik