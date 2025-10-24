2 hours ago

Electroland Ghana Limited, sole distributors of NASCO Electronics have presented mouthwatering prizes to winners of the Ghana Premier League Player and Coach of the Month for the month of September.

Young Apostle's Richmond Opoku was named the Ghana Premier League player of the Month, while Bashir Hayford of Heart of Lions was named the coach of the month for September.

The Player of the Month received a 40 inch digital satellite NASCO television and a double-door fridge with a bottom freezer, while the Coach of the Month received a 43 in digital satellite NASCO television and a chest freezer.

The awards marked a significant improvement by NASCO, which has been awarding outstanding performers in the league since 2017.

The monthly prizes for both players and coaches used to be only television sets, but the sponsors, according to it's Head of Marketing, Adiza Kubura Braimah, have added fridges to it "to adequately motivate players and coaches."

"We recognise the efforts players and coaches put in for their teams and to entertain fans, hence our decision to significantly improve the packages for both the men's league and the women's league, as part of our support for Ghana Football," said Adiza, who presented the prizes to representatives of the player and the coach.

Just like the Ghana Premier League, NASCO has also announced improved packages for the women's league, with monthly award winners getting more than television.

Each player and coach of the month winner of the Women's Premier League will receive a television set and five-burner gas cooker, and a TV set and chest freezer respectively.

For the first time, Electroland Ghana Limited has also extended support to the Division One League by providing a man of the match prize, for every match, just as it does for the GPL and the Malta Guinness Women's League.