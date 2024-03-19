2 hours ago

Nathaniel Adjei, the Ghanaian defender for FC Lorient, has expressed his delight at receiving his first senior call-up to the Ghana national team.

At 21 years old, the versatile center-back has earned a spot in Otto Addo's squad for the upcoming friendly encounters against Nigeria and Uganda during the March international break.

Renowned for his adaptability and proficiency across various defensive roles, Adjei has demonstrated consistency in his performances, particularly during his tenure at Hammarby in the Swedish league prior to joining Lorient in Ligue 1 in January.

In an interview with 3 Sports, the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations champion conveyed his excitement about the prospect of representing the Black Stars, expressing, “I have been working hard, and I am pleased."

Ghana is slated to square off against Nigeria on March 22, followed by a showdown against Uganda four days later in Morocco.

Adjei harbors hopes of making his debut in one of these fixtures, aiming to impress the technical team and secure future call-ups to the national squad.