Nathaniel Adjei returns as Lorient step up preseason preparations

Ghana international Nathaniel Adjei has reported for preseason training with French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient as the club begins preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

The 23-year-old defender has rejoined his teammates following the summer break and is expected to play an important role as Lorient look to build on last season’s ninth-place finish in the French top flight under head coach Olivier Pantaloni.

Lorient’s preseason programme begins with a friendly against US Concarneau, the first of several matches designed to sharpen the squad ahead of the new season.

For Adjei, the new campaign represents another opportunity to continue the progress he made after returning from a long-term injury last season. The Ghanaian centre-back fought his way back into the starting line-up and quickly became a key figure in Lorient’s defence, earning praise from both supporters and the club’s coaching staff for a series of assured performances.

Despite attracting transfer interest in recent months, Adjei has consistently maintained that his focus remains on Lorient and helping the club achieve its ambitions in the upcoming season.

The former Hammarby IF defender completed a permanent move to Lorient in 2024 after initially joining on loan and has since established himself as one of Ghana’s brightest defensive prospects.

A productive preseason could further strengthen his place in Lorient’s starting XI while boosting his chances of remaining a regular member of the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international assignments.

With preparations now underway, Adjei will be hoping to carry his strong finish to last season into the new campaign as Lorient target further progress in Ligue 1.