Nathaniel Adjei returns as Lorient step up preseason preparations

Soccer player with blond hair in a neon green bib running on a training field.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 11, 2026

Ghana international Nathaniel Adjei has reported for preseason training with French Ligue 1 side FC Lorient as the club begins preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

The 23-year-old defender has rejoined his teammates following the summer break and is expected to play an important role as Lorient look to build on last season’s ninth-place finish in the French top flight under head coach Olivier Pantaloni.

Lorient’s preseason programme begins with a friendly against US Concarneau, the first of several matches designed to sharpen the squad ahead of the new season.

For Adjei, the new campaign represents another opportunity to continue the progress he made after returning from a long-term injury last season. The Ghanaian centre-back fought his way back into the starting line-up and quickly became a key figure in Lorient’s defence, earning praise from both supporters and the club’s coaching staff for a series of assured performances.

Despite attracting transfer interest in recent months, Adjei has consistently maintained that his focus remains on Lorient and helping the club achieve its ambitions in the upcoming season.

The former Hammarby IF defender completed a permanent move to Lorient in 2024 after initially joining on loan and has since established himself as one of Ghana’s brightest defensive prospects.

A productive preseason could further strengthen his place in Lorient’s starting XI while boosting his chances of remaining a regular member of the Black Stars squad ahead of Ghana’s upcoming international assignments.

With preparations now underway, Adjei will be hoping to carry his strong finish to last season into the new campaign as Lorient target further progress in Ligue 1.

author avatar
Jamaldeen Wiayuka
See Full Bio
Africa Football Archives Black Stars Football Ghanaians Abroad Latest News Ligue 1 Sports World Football

Jamaldeen Wiayuka

Related To This Article

Africa Football
Victory is ours – Black Maidens assistant coach Bashirudeen Sumani ahead of Senegal clash
Profile view of a bearded man wearing a black cap and athletic jersey with logos, outdoors on a sunny day.
Archives
Roger De Sa reveals biggest challenge behind Ghana’s 2026 World Cup campaign
Close-up of a Black male footballer in a yellow jersey with a red collar, looking to the side; the jersey reads England vs Ghana and June 23, 2026.
Africa Football
Ghana’s Gideon Mensah joins FC Köln on free transfer after World Cup rise
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    0
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    0
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    0
  4. 4
    Instagram likes- Instagram Marketing Strategies
    0
  5. 5
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    0
  6. 6
    Bawumia outlines 7 threats to African democracy at high-level forum in Nigeria
    0
  7. 7
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    0
  8. 8
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    0
  9. 9
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    0
  10. 10
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    0