Ghanaian gospel musician KobbySalm, real name Samuel Kwabena Adjei, says the admonition by Nathaniel Bassey for Ghanaian musicians to consider releasing songs in English was a prophetic word.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio (87.5 FM), the male singer said he does not understand why some people dragged the musician when all he did was deliver a prophecy.

He claimed that Nathaniel Bassey received a prophetic word and was used as a vessel to deliver it.

However, if some do not believe in the prophecy, they should not attack the musician.

“The comment by Nathaniel Bassey was a prophecy,” KobbySalm added. To summarise what he said, he added that because God was opening more doors for Ghana through gospel music, we should consider releasing songs in English. He was merely trying to cheer us up. The prophecy was delivered in this manner.

I’m not sure why we’re dragging things out. Someone has given you a prophecy; accept it and work on it if you believe in it. However, if you don’t believe in it, let it go. I’m not sure why we’re dragging it out, he added.

He added that there was nothing wrong with what Nathaniel said; hence, Ghanaians ought to let him be, he told the host Sokpohemaa Kukua.