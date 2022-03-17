3 hours ago

Socialite and sex enthusiast Abena Korkor has added some new entrants to her tall list of men she has slept with but this time it appears its some Black Stars hall of fame.

The 32 year old 'national cake' who says has slept with more than 100 men has named two former Black Stars captains as having tasted her honey pot among the lot.

Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan have been named as the new entrants in the Abena Korkor list of f*ckmates.

She claims the new entrants should up their game as their prowess on the bed cannot match their impressive footballing careers.

Abena Korkor is no stranger to sharing the list of persons she claims to have slept with.

Most often her list of persons are mostly politicians, celebrities and persons who are very influential in the society.

SOME TWEETS FROM ABENA KORKOR BELOW: