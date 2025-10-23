1 hour ago

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has announced that the forensic audit report on the controversial National Cathedral project is expected to be completed within the next three weeks.

He explained that the findings of the audit will guide the government’s next steps, including a possible termination of contracts with the National Cathedral Secretariat. Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, October 22, Dr. Ayine noted that the audit is progressing smoothly and will form the basis for subsequent legal action.

“We gave them eight weeks. I think we’ve done about five weeks now. They may ask for an extension. Okay, so maybe in three weeks we’ll get a forensic audit report. It is at that point in time that I will decide, you know, how to terminate. Okay, because in every contract there is a basis for termination,” he said.

The forensic audit follows a directive issued in July by President John Dramani Mahama, through the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu. The directive tasked the Attorney-General to conduct a detailed review of the National Cathedral Project and the activities of its Secretariat.

At a July 18 press briefing at the Jubilee House, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu revealed that the Attorney-General had also been instructed to take steps to lawfully terminate existing contracts to prevent further financial losses to the state.

The decision came in response to findings from a Deloitte audit report, which revealed major financial irregularities in the management and execution of the National Cathedral project.

Public pressure has since intensified for full transparency and accountability in the handling of state funds allocated to the stalled project.