The Supreme Court has in a unanimous decision refused an application seeking to halt ongoing construction works on the National Cathedral.

The seven-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Tuesday ruled that appropriate remedies exist to be used by the court to provide compensation if it rules against the state in the substantive case.

A businessman, Jonathan Holm, is in court alleging that government has breached portions of the constitution in allowing state land to be used in a manner that does not serve the public interest.

He wants a declaration of the action as unconstitutional with the land returned to its original owners.

Court correspondent Joseph Ackah-Blay was in court as the panel urged the lawyers for the businessman to pursue the substantive matter since this is the second time it has refused an application filed by them.

Already, government has demolished houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

It has also selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjeye, to design the building, which has since been made public.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

He said the 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has confirmed that the construction of the National Cathedral is estimated to cost over $100 million.

He also disclosed that government will commit between ¢10 and ¢20 million towards the project.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2020 and the Finance Minister is convinced that God will build His temple.