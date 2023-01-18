4 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has called on religious leaders to dissociate themselves from the construction of the National Cathedral.

Speaking on GHOne TV, the lawmaker expressed worry about religious leaders allowing themselves to be connected to the construction of the controversial edifice.

He described as untenable the decision by religious leaders in the Christian faith to continue to sit on the National Cathedral Board.

“Many of you, gave off your use for the propagation and establishment of the gospel. Especially in the charismatic faith in our land. We love you and we cherish you and it breaks our heart that you allow crooks in government to use your face as a smoke screen to steal from the poor.

“You have taught us in many Sunday sermons to speak truth to authority. And as your son, I make an appeal to you, the Apostolic fathers, to save yourself and your dignity. And disassociate yourself from the blatant stealing. Do not be accomplices to ask what Ananias and Saphira did,” the lawmaker stated.

The MP asked the religious leaders to read Amos: 5:21-24 which mainly points to what God told his people not to do.

“…I want nothing to do with your religious projects, your pretentious slogan and goal. I am sick of your fund-raising schemes, your public relations and image-making. I have had all I can take of the noisy ego music. When was the last time you sang to me? Do you know what I want?”

According to Sam George his call to the National Cathedral Secretariat is to demand justice for the people of Ghana adding that “I want fairness, rivers of it, that’s all I want.”

“Is there anything fair about the scandals that have rotted the building of that so-called cathedral? That is not a cathedral, it is a multipurpose meeting home. Do not allow yourselves as Apostolic fathers, matriarchs and patriarchs of our faith to be used to do this smoke screen.”

Sam George also added that the prevailing economic mess that the government is struggling to fix is also a result of the happening with the construction of the National Cathedral.

“What you have are fraudsters in the government, bandits in cassock trying to use the name of God to steal. To steal in the name of God is a curse and that is why our country is in the mess that it is. Because you cannot use the name of God in vain. God will not be mocked and that is why he has turned his back on this nation.”