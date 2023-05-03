2 hours ago

Eric Okyere Darko, a member of the legal team of Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, has been listed a trustee on registration documents of the Ghana National Cathedral in Washington DC in the United States.

This was revealed by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in his May 2 revelations on the registration processes of the project in the United States.

The MP stated in his social media post that per his checks, the registration details of the project in Ghana was different from what he got from that of the US.

Also, whiles eminent clergymen were dominant on the Board of Trustees in Ghana registration papers, in the case of the US, there were three persons.

The only common personality on both sides being Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Executive Secretary to the National Cathedral of Ghana project.

What Ablakwa said of the other two US governors

Mr. Eric Okyere Darko was appointed to the Board of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) by President Akufo-Addo and sworn in by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on October 12, 2021 — a few months after he was listed as one of three governors of the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc.

Mr. Eric Okyere Darko was also one of Hon. Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers in the recent case against Anas.

Dr. Vernon Darko on the other hand is said to be the founder and CEO of EQUIPXP® (EXP) and a small business exporter. It is not clear what his usefulness will be to a National Cathedral project.

Source: Ghanaweb